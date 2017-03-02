  • Home
  Bruno Mars: 'I'm trying my best not to be a gross celebrity'

Bruno Mars
Posted by Cover Media on March 2, 2017 at 12:30 am
The star is hoping to emulate pop idols Prince and Michael Jackson on his upcoming tour.

Singer Bruno Mars turns down endorsement deals because hates the idea of promoting products he doesn't believe in.

One of the biggest pop stars in the world, the 24K Magic hitmaker refuses to sell out no matter how much money company bosses pile up in front of him when they ask him to front their campaigns.

"I just don’t want to feel gross," he tells the Wall Street Journal. "It’s as simple as that. I don’t want to feel gross, I don’t want to regret any decisions. Even if I turn down a sweet cheque because I don’t want to be on that billboard, hawking some s**t to the world - I just don’t need to do that.

"You get one shot at this. I’m not a model. I’m not an ice skater. I’m not a chef. I’m here to do music. And I want to be able to look back and say, ‘Yeah, I did it the way I wanted to do it’. Whether it triumphs or fails, I can live with that.”

Bruno, 31, is bringing the same authentic energy to his forthcoming 24K Magic World Tour.

"I’ve seen Prince and Michael Jackson; those are nights I will remember forever," he says of the inspiration for his forthcoming concerts. "I’m not doing my job unless I leave a piece of me everywhere I go - if you do the right show, it will stay with people and they’ll tell their kids about it."

Mars will perform 104 shows across Europe and North America as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, which kicks off in Antwerp, Belgium on 28 March (17).

© Cover Media

