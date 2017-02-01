Bryan Cranston misquoted Lyndon B. Johnson during SAGs acceptance speech

Share

Bryan Cranston believes actors should be allowed to speak out about politics.

Bryan Cranston has realized he made a mistake in the Lyndon B. Johnson quote he gave during his Screen Actors Guild acceptance speech on Sunday (29Jan17).

The former Breaking Bad actor won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie on Sunday (29Jan) for his portrayal of the 36th U.S. President in All the Way, based on the play he also starred in.

When he took to the stage to accept his award, he used the words of Johnson and imagined the warning he might give to the current, and 45th, President Donald Trump.

"I'm often asked, how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump?" he said. "And I honestly feel like 36 (Lyndon) would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success. And (Johnson) would also whisper in (Trump's) ear something he said often as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale, 'Just don't p**s in the soup that all of us got to eat.'"

His remarks received a big laugh from the Hollywood crowd, but Bryan has realized he actually said it wrong and he took to Twitter late Tuesday (31Jan17) to clarify the comments in his usual jokey manner.

"Thanks everyone for the congrats on the SAG Award! I was overwhelmed by your generosity. I also realized I made a mistake in the speech," he tweeted. "LBJ said 'Don't spit into the soup we all gotta eat.' I said p**s - which is a very different ingredient and makes for a far less tasty soup."

According to EW.com, backstage at the awards, the 60-year-old defended celebrities for using the spotlight to comment on the current political climate, telling reporters it is up to citizens to speak out and they are still U.S. citizens at the end of the day.

"So many countries around the world, you're not even allowed to voice objections or dissent," he said. "That's what the country was founded on. So we shouldn't be afraid of it. We should embrace everything so that the voices are all heard and then people make up their own minds as to how they want to continue."

