Bryce Dallas Howard dressed bald daughter in gender-neutral clothing

The Jurassic World star thinks it's important to be adaptable with outfits.

Bryce Dallas Howard dressed her daughter in boys' clothes during the little girl's balding phase.

The Jurassic World actress, who shares Beatrice Jean, five, and son Theodore, nine, with actor husband Seth Gabel, adopted an unorthodox stance when it came to dressing their youngest.

“My (original) approach was that she was gonna wear primarily hand-me-downs from her brother,” Bryce tells PeopleStyle, “and that’s what I did. She was bald for a very long time, and so gender (was) a little unclear. But that was fine, and there was no problem. I really wanted to wait for her to lead me in a certain direction.”

The fashion sense Beatrice ended up developing on her own turned out to be quite frilly.

“She’s just into all this princess stuff,” Bryce notes. “And layers of costumes and anything that she feels looks glamorous.”

The 35-year-old admits she only recently allowed her daughter to dress herself.

“I was talking to my husband the other day and I was like, ‘I feel like we should be giving her access a little bit more, so we’re not just like, making her tie together bits of her brother’s old pajamas to make a gown,’” she laughs. “Like, ‘Okay, okay, you like that stuff, we’ll get it for you.'"

However, Bryce still considers it her duty to police Beatrice's final outfits to drive home important lessons.

"I think instilling an understanding as to what is appropriate in terms of weather, in terms of your surroundings, all of that (is important)," the mom explains. “I think that’s a good thing to pass on, so that a person understands how to be adaptable."

