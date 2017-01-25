Bryce Dallas Howard dressed bald daughter in gender-neutral clothing

Bryce Dallas Howard dressed bald daughter in gender-neutral clothing
Bryce Dallas Howard
Posted by Cover Media on January 25, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Jurassic World star thinks it's important to be adaptable with outfits.

Bryce Dallas Howard dressed her daughter in boys' clothes during the little girl's balding phase.

The Jurassic World actress, who shares Beatrice Jean, five, and son Theodore, nine, with actor husband Seth Gabel, adopted an unorthodox stance when it came to dressing their youngest.

“My (original) approach was that she was gonna wear primarily hand-me-downs from her brother,” Bryce tells PeopleStyle, “and that’s what I did. She was bald for a very long time, and so gender (was) a little unclear. But that was fine, and there was no problem. I really wanted to wait for her to lead me in a certain direction.”

The fashion sense Beatrice ended up developing on her own turned out to be quite frilly.

“She’s just into all this princess stuff,” Bryce notes. “And layers of costumes and anything that she feels looks glamorous.”

The 35-year-old admits she only recently allowed her daughter to dress herself.

“I was talking to my husband the other day and I was like, ‘I feel like we should be giving her access a little bit more, so we’re not just like, making her tie together bits of her brother’s old pajamas to make a gown,’” she laughs. “Like, ‘Okay, okay, you like that stuff, we’ll get it for you.'"

However, Bryce still considers it her duty to police Beatrice's final outfits to drive home important lessons.

"I think instilling an understanding as to what is appropriate in terms of weather, in terms of your surroundings, all of that (is important)," the mom explains. “I think that’s a good thing to pass on, so that a person understands how to be adaptable."

© Cover Media

Related news

Bryce Dallas Howard completing abandoned degree

Posted on 10/01/2017
Bryce Dallas Howard is taking on some extra work in addition to her role in the Jurassic World sequel.

Bryce Dallas Howard: 'My son gives me style advice'

Posted on 18/01/2017
Bryce Dallas Howard's son happily tells her "no" to some of her red carpet outfit ideas.

Bryce Dallas Howard admires Kardashian family for making curves more popular

Posted on 19/01/2017
The star is less stressed shopping for her own red carpet outfits.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Recipes to Discover Jamaican Cuisine

All photo albums

Facebook