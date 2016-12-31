Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t an ‘aspirational’ social media user

Share

Bryce Dallas Howard views social media as similar to any other form of entertainment.

Bryce Dallas Howard has no plans to come across as aspirational on social media.

The actress and daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard is a latecomer to apps, joining Instagram and Twitter last November (15). It came in handy for her role in the latest series of Black Mirror on Netflix though, with her episode Nosedive focusing on how virtual ranking plays a vital part in people’s lives. While her alter ego Lacie is fixated on uploading picture-perfect snaps, Bryce doesn’t pay as much attention to what she shares in real life.

“Social media is a performance like any other form of entertainment, and acknowledging that is important. For me personally, I don't go onto Twitter or Facebook, my hubby helps me out because sometimes I'm concerned that I'll see something that will upset me, and I don't have a way to work it out with that person,” she admitted to marieclaire.com. “In the beginning, I started posting and someone I'm close to said, ‘You’re only posting pictures of yourself in your grungy pajamas. You're an actress be aspirational.’ Then I was like, ‘I'm not living an aspirational life on a day-to-day basis.’"

Alice Eve co-stars as Naomie in the Black Mirror episode, an old friend of Lacie’s who isn’t quite as she seems. The blonde beauty is an avid user of Instagram and believes the sooner people distinguish the difference between reality and the “make-believe world” seen online, the less damage will be done.

Speaking on an episode of U.S. talk show Conan in October, 35-year-old Bryce explained how she feels the programme is almost a sneak peek into the future of technology.

"The show is like a comment on what is going to happen 10 years from now, and then they make it so entertaining and gripping. It's brilliant and it's almost like a foreshadowing of what's to come," she said.

