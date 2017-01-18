Bryce Dallas Howard: 'My son gives me style advice'

Bryce Dallas Howard: 'My son gives me style advice'
Bryce Dallas Howard
Posted by Cover Media on January 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Bryce Dallas Howard's son happily tells her "no" to some of her red carpet outfit ideas.

Bryce Dallas Howard gets red carpet style advice from her nine-year-old son.

The flame haired actress has Theodore and daughter Beatrice, who turns five on Thursday (19Jan17), with husband Seth Gabel.

When getting ready for big events Bryce will often ask her offspring what they think, and she admits it's Theodore who gives her the best feedback.

"My son is very honest," Bryce smiled to ET. "My daughter, she has no perspective. She thinks everything is beautiful, which is awesome.

"I mean, he'll just look at it and just be like, 'No.'"

Bryce isn't the only A-lister who turns to her children; Reese Witherspoon also recently revealed she'd ask her teenage daughter Ava Phillippe for fashion advice over her husband Jim Toth.

"I don't ask (Jim) too much. I usually ask my 17-year-old daughter, 'Does this look good?' and she'll be honest with me. She'll be like, 'No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.' So I depend on her brutal honesty," she told U.S. TV host Jenna Bush Hager.

Bryce has recently wowed in designs by Preen at the New York premiere of her new film Gold and a Victoria Beckham design at the BAFTA Tea Party.

However, it was the mustard yellow dress she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards in December that really got people talking, as it was from high street retailer Topshop.

"It's great. It's comfortable," she told ET at the time. "It's flowy, which is good for this time of year - the holiday season."

She's also previously admitted to having to buy her own red carpet dresses because she doesn't fit into the sample size most designers have on offer.

"I've alluded to this a little bit before, but when you're not a sample size or if you don't have a direct relationship with a designer or if you don't have a lot of notice - those size 6 dresses aren't available," Bryce told Glamour.com. "I like having lots of options for a size 6 as, opposed to maybe one option."

© Cover Media

Related news

Reese Witherspoon’s teen daughter always gives honest outfit feedback

Posted on 29/12/2016
Reese Witherspoon recalls how scary it was to find funding for her clothes label Draper James.

Reese Witherspoon aims to 'shift consciousness' through Big Little Lies

Posted on 15/01/2017
The actress is has produced a number of box office hits, such as Gone Girl, under her production banner.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter mistaken for actress mother by studio head

Posted on 16/01/2017
Reese Witherspoon credits her Big Little Lies co-star Kathryn Newton for helping her get a grasp on the world of social media.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook