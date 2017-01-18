Bryce Dallas Howard: 'My son gives me style advice'

Share

Bryce Dallas Howard's son happily tells her "no" to some of her red carpet outfit ideas.

Bryce Dallas Howard gets red carpet style advice from her nine-year-old son.

The flame haired actress has Theodore and daughter Beatrice, who turns five on Thursday (19Jan17), with husband Seth Gabel.

When getting ready for big events Bryce will often ask her offspring what they think, and she admits it's Theodore who gives her the best feedback.

"My son is very honest," Bryce smiled to ET. "My daughter, she has no perspective. She thinks everything is beautiful, which is awesome.

"I mean, he'll just look at it and just be like, 'No.'"

Bryce isn't the only A-lister who turns to her children; Reese Witherspoon also recently revealed she'd ask her teenage daughter Ava Phillippe for fashion advice over her husband Jim Toth.

"I don't ask (Jim) too much. I usually ask my 17-year-old daughter, 'Does this look good?' and she'll be honest with me. She'll be like, 'No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.' So I depend on her brutal honesty," she told U.S. TV host Jenna Bush Hager.

Bryce has recently wowed in designs by Preen at the New York premiere of her new film Gold and a Victoria Beckham design at the BAFTA Tea Party.

However, it was the mustard yellow dress she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards in December that really got people talking, as it was from high street retailer Topshop.

"It's great. It's comfortable," she told ET at the time. "It's flowy, which is good for this time of year - the holiday season."

She's also previously admitted to having to buy her own red carpet dresses because she doesn't fit into the sample size most designers have on offer.

"I've alluded to this a little bit before, but when you're not a sample size or if you don't have a direct relationship with a designer or if you don't have a lot of notice - those size 6 dresses aren't available," Bryce told Glamour.com. "I like having lots of options for a size 6 as, opposed to maybe one option."

© Cover Media