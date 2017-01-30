Bryce Dallas Howard wows in off-the-rack gown at SAG Awards

Share

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard spent $308 on her gorgeous ruby sequin gown for the SAG Awards.

Bryce Dallas Howard looked beautiful in an off-the-rack gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Gold actress wowed as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (29Jan17), but unlike her peers, she didn't spend a fortune or rope in a stylist to borrow outfits to get her glamorous ensemble for the night.

Bryce, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television for Black Mirror, sported a $308 (£245) dark ruby-colored dress from brand Dress the Population, with a low-cut neckline and figure-hugging silhouette.

"It's a dress that I ordered late last year from Nordstrom," she told Vanity Fair. "And I wasn't sure exactly what I was necessarily going to use it for."

The 35-year-old matched the ensemble with Jimmy Choo shoes, an Emm Kuo clutch, multicolored Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Adir Abergel x Lelet NY hair accessories.

Of late, the mother-of-two has built a reputation for working without a stylist and purchasing her own gowns for major awards shows - a pretty uncommon practice in Hollywood.

At the Golden Globes in 2016, she purchased her Jenny Packham dress off-the-rack at Neiman Marcus. Meanwhile at the Critics' Choice Awards last December (16), she donned a $240 (£190) bright yellow Topshop V-neck maxi dress.

Bryce, who is the daughter of director Ron Howard, has also been a proponent of speaking out on how difficult it is to find outfits for red carpet events when you aren't a sample size.

"I alluded to this a little before (at the Golden Globes), but it's when you're not 'sample' size, or when you don't have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don't have a lot of notice, those types of size 6 dresses just aren't that available that much," she said at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016. "So, what I found is that if something is sort of last-minute, or I don't have a good relationship with a place, then I go to Neiman's, or I get something online."

© Cover Media