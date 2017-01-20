Busy Philipps: 'Margaritas keep me sane'

Share

The star notices a huge mental health boost when she doesn't deprive herself of her favorite snacks and cocktails.

Actress Busy Philipps wishes she could dine on chips and salsa for every meal.

The former Dawson's Creek star isn't a fan of diets and reveals that when she policed her meals in the past, she hit a low.

"No one’s perfect; we need to accept that," the 37-year-old tells New York Magazine's The Cut, "so it’s about not being so hard on yourself. I went through a period of time where I was really hard on myself and my body, wanting it to be different than it was, working so hard at it, and trying to deprive myself - not in a dangerous way, just being really strict.

"Ultimately, that’s not a thing that brings me mental health. I need a margarita, I need some guacamole in my life."

The Cougar Town star grew up in America's Southwest, where Mexican food is a staple.

"My ideal meal is chips and salsa, and a margarita," she dishes. "I grew up in Arizona and I grew up on chips and salsa. It’s in my blood."

Busy, who is the mother of two daughters, Birdie, eight, and Cricket, three, has also recently adopted a fat-rich early morning coffee-making method.

"I wake up pretty well now, in my old age...," she smiles. "I have two kids, so I’m trained. I wake up at 6am and I make coffee. I’ve been doing Bulletproof Coffee lately, with the butter and the oil. I weirdly love it. I get a lot of energy, I feel very sharp, and I’m not hungry until lunch.

"It’s a lot of fat and calories, so it’s a meal supplement. It tastes like a full-fat latte, kind of."

