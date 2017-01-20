Busy Philipps: 'Margaritas keep me sane'

Actress Busy Philipps wishes she could dine on chips and salsa for every meal.
The former Dawson's Creek star isn't a fan of diets and reveals that when she policed her meals in the past, she hit a low.
"No one’s perfect; we need to accept that," the 37-year-old tells New York Magazine's The Cut, "so it’s about not being so hard on yourself. I went through a period of time where I was really hard on myself and my body, wanting it to be different than it was, working so hard at it, and trying to deprive myself - not in a dangerous way, just being really strict.
"Ultimately, that’s not a thing that brings me mental health. I need a margarita, I need some guacamole in my life."
The Cougar Town star grew up in America's Southwest, where Mexican food is a staple.
"My ideal meal is chips and salsa, and a margarita," she dishes. "I grew up in Arizona and I grew up on chips and salsa. It’s in my blood."
Busy, who is the mother of two daughters, Birdie, eight, and Cricket, three, has also recently adopted a fat-rich early morning coffee-making method.
"I wake up pretty well now, in my old age...," she smiles. "I have two kids, so I’m trained. I wake up at 6am and I make coffee. I’ve been doing Bulletproof Coffee lately, with the butter and the oil. I weirdly love it. I get a lot of energy, I feel very sharp, and I’m not hungry until lunch.
"It’s a lot of fat and calories, so it’s a meal supplement. It tastes like a full-fat latte, kind of."
