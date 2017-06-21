Busy Philipps uses exercise to cope with depression and anxiety

Share

The 37-year-old stays motivated by sharing workout photos on social media.

Actress Busy Philipps has found exercise useful when it comes to coping with mental health issues.

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday (20Jun17) and revealed working out has played a key role in her ability to cope with depression and anxiety.

Philipps shared a post-workout photo of herself with the caption: "I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I’m calmer, I’m a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter."

The He's Just Not That Into You star also credits her exercise routine with helping her dump unhealthy habits.

“I’ve been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I’ve just felt better about myself," she added.

The 37-year-old, who frequently shares workout photos via Instagram, uses social media to motivate herself to stay healthy.

“Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don’t really care all that much. I post those for myself, as a 'f**k yes' for showing up,” Philipps added.

The mum-of-two has been an advocate for a healthy body image in recent months, sharing her struggles as a way of inspiring others to take care of themselves.

In the post, she also noted her fitness regime is not about weight loss but rather her overall well-being.

“My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs (margaritas) too much for that),” she continued “My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life.”

