Caitlyn Jenner launching makeup line with M.A.C.

Caitlyn Jenner
Posted by Cover Media on January 4, 2017 at 4:00 am
The reality star first partnered with bosses at the company to release a lipstick.

Caitlyn Jenner is launching a makeup line with cosmetics company M.A.C.

The reality TV star and Olympian, who transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015, previously partnered with bosses at the company to release the M.A.C Viva Glam Finally Free lipstick in February (16). The partnership raised more than $1.3 million to benefit the MAC Aids Fund's Transgender Initiative.

The 67-year-old has now reteamed with bosses at the company to launch a full 15-piece collection, MAC x Caitlyn Jenner, that features "elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks" with product names like Tolerance, Compassion, Kindness, and Authentic.

"Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC Collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races and all sexes," a press release reads.

The collection will be available from Thursday (05Jan17).

"The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!!," Caitlyn writes on Instagram. "I'm excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017."

Caitlyn joins the likes of Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna who have created and released M.A.C collections, and she has long touted the products as her go-to cosmetics.

"I primarily use M.A.C products, I think they do a great job," she revealed in a WhoSay video in September, 2015. "I love their coverage. It's been a lot of fun for me to learn kinda the makeup and how it works."

Caitlyn is not the only member of her family to have their own makeup line - her 19-year-old daughter Kylie launched her first Lip Kit collection in November, 2015, and it instantly sold out.

