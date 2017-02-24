Caitlyn Jenner slams Donald Trump's rollback of transgender bathroom rules

Share

Cailtyn Jenner had been told by the U.S. president that she could use any bathroom she wished when she visited his Trump Tower in New York.

Caitlyn Jenner has labelled U.S. President Donald Trump's new transgender bathroom ruling a "disaster".

Trump's administration announced on Wednesday (22Feb17) that they would be removing the federal guidelines put into place during former president Barack Obama's presidency which stated that transgender school students could use the bathroom which matched their gender identity.

Under Trump's new rules, the states in America will be able to decide how to proceed when it comes to schools' bathroom policies, and countless celebrities have spoken out to blast the move, which is seen as rolling back protections for transgender children.

The reality star, who transitioned into a woman from her former identity of Bruce Jenner in 2015, is the latest to have her say. The 67-year-old, who had previously been told by Trump that she could use any bathroom she wished when she visited his Trump Tower headquarters in New York, hit out at the president's alterations in a video statement posted on social media.

“I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Caitlyn began. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

She then concluded her statement by speaking directly to Trump, saying: "I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."

Caitlyn's friend Candis Cayne, who appeared alongside the former Olympian on E! reality show I Am Cait, also spoke to People about the new ruling.

“We’ve had this struggle for years,” the 45-year-old vented. “It’s always been two steps forward, one step back. Our community has been blessed that we were in the Obama era where they respected civil rights and that our community mattered - that we deserved to live just like everyone else... This is going to be another fight for at least four more years and we are going to really have our wits about us."

