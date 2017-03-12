Calvin Harris and Rita Ora 'end feud after bitter split'

Share

The Scottish DJ dated Rita for a year and reportedly dumped her on social media.

Calvin Harris and Rita Ora have reportedly ended their feud after their bitter split almost three years ago.

The Scottish DJ dated the singer from April, 2013, until June the following year (14), and he announced the end of their relationship on Twitter. "To address speculation - myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best," he wrote at the time, reportedly humiliating Rita who found out she had been dumped on social media.

Calvin, real name Adam Wiles, then placed a ban on his ex performing any of their collaborated material, including their huge hit single I Will Never Let You Down. He allegedly also stopped her from releasing any of their tracks on her own album.

Now, British newspaper The Sun on Sunday reports the pair have ended their bitter feud clearing the way for Rita to perform the tracks they worked on together.

"Late last year they got in touch and sorted things out," a source told the newspaper. "It was such a relief to both of them that they could move on and put things behind them. At the end of the day they had a lot of good times together and it was sad that was tainted by how bitter the split was at times," they added.

Despite being dumped on social media, Rita responded to Calvin's tweet ending their relationship by gracefully praising her ex. "I don't usually address speculation but I've had an incredible time w Calvin, & i will treasure the memories," she wrote on Twitter back in June, 2014.

"I've moved on from this topic so i hope people will respect that and do the same. Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forwards," she added.

Rita was asked about her how her relationship with Calvin ended while appearing on Watch What Happens Live last month (Feb17). "We're good friends," she told host Andy Cohen. "Everybody uses social media how they want. I choose not to, so that's just my personal way to express myself, but everybody does their own thing."

© Cover Media