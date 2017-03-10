Camila Cabello drops colorful Pitbull collaboration video

Share

The Cuban stars team up with Colombian J Balvin on the new Spanish-language track.

Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello hit the streets of Cuba to party for their colorful new music video.

Hey Ma was recorded for the soundtrack of the new Fast & Furious movie, The Fate of the Furious, and the Spanish-language promo dropped on Friday (10Mar17).

In it, former Fifth Harmony star Camila raises eyes and temperatures as she struts through the streets of Havana, while Balvin sings. Halfway through the video, Pitbull steps out of a white sports car to rap in Spanish.

An English version of the song will debut on 14 April (17), the same day the movie is released.

"Working with Pitbull and J Balvin was a huge honor," Camila says. "I'm so excited to be a part of this incredible (film) franchise, especially with it being filmed in my original home of Cuba."

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack will also feature appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Pitbull has revealed his new track originally featured Americans Britney Spears and Romeo Santos, but film producers wanted a more Latin vibe and so Cuban Camila and Colombian Balvin were added.

"At first, it was me and Romeo Santos, and Britney Spears was on the record," Pitbull says, "(The) Fast and Furious (producers) love the record and they brought on board J Balvin and Camila Cabello. So, it's been an interesting journey."

He's not ruling out releasing Britney's version of Hey Ma: "You never know, there might be a remix with Romeo and Britney in the future... It was an honor to be able to work with Britney. She was a great sport, she's been in the business for years. She said, 'Don't even worry about that. We'll use it for the remix, or we'll do another record together'."

