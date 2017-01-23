Camila Cabello: 'Eating helps me cope with all life's obstacles!'

Share

Camila Cabello has hinted she's working on solo music having "locked" herself in a studio recently.

Camila Cabello has joked her motto in life is to "just keep eating".

The 19-year-old’s life has been full of upheaval after she departed girl group Fifth Harmony in December (16), leaving Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui to continue as a four-piece.

Amid the changes Camila has managed to maintain a positive outlook, following the advice of Ellen DeGeneres’ Finding Nemo character Dory, who got her own spin-off last year (16).

“My motto in life is "just keep swimming" by Dory except I replace "swimming" with "eating" to make it more relatable to me,” she joked on Twitter Sunday evening (22Jan17).

After she quit Fifth Harmony the brunette beauty spoke out to admit she felt too “sexualized” in the group, and it got to the point where she had to “put her foot down”.

That’s not to say it’s the end of the music road for Camila though as over the weekend (21-22Jan17) she teased fans by hinting she’s recording solo music.

“GUYS I MISS UUUUUUUU IVE LOCKED MYSELF IN A STUDIO FOR THE PAST DAYS OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!!! (sic)” she excitedly posted on Saturday (21Jan17), to which followers quickly responded with messages of praise and encouragement.

“cant wait to hear what your beautiful mind has to offer. So excited for CC1. Its finally time (sic)” one user wrote, while another gushed: “HOW IS IT ALL COMING ALONG ?! WE HAVE MISSED YOU SO MUCH”.

It seems Camila was so busy working on material that she couldn’t make any of the Women's Marches in the United States following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday (20Jan17). She did keep up with the movements online though and re-tweeted various posts from events all over the nation.

“my heart ACHES that I couldn't be with u this time, but I am so emotional and so proud of everyone walking the #WomensMarch today one love,” she wrote.

