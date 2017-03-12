  • Home
Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony appear at Kids' Choice Awards

Posted by Cover Media on March 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Kevin Hart was a triple winner at the ceremony, while Ellen DeGeneres and Fifth Harmony picked up doubles.

Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates were part of their first awards show since the Cuban-American quit the group in December (16).

Cabello performed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday (11Mar17) with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while her former bandmates, now a four-piece, picked up the night's final two trophies for Favorite Music Group and Favorite Song.

Kevin Hart was a triple winner and Ellen DeGeneres picked up two awards, while her film Finding Dory was named Favorite Animated Movie at the ceremony in Los Angeles, which was hosted by wrestler and TV personality John Cena.

Cena was one of the stars covered in slime at the awards show; Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, and Hart were also covered in the event's traditional green goo.

Ghostbusters was also a big winner, picking up Favorite Movie, while stars Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy were named Favorite Movie Actor and actress.

Offstage, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were the talk of the event - the exes reunited to take their twins Moroccan and Monroe to the awards.

The full list of winners is:

Favorite Movie

Ghostbusters

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth

Favorite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres - Finding Dory

#Squad Award

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya - K.C. Undercover

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman - Henry Danger

Favorite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman - Zootopia

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist

Calvin Harris

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Villain

Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets

Most Wanted Pet

Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets

BFFs Award

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson - Central Intelligence

Favorite Reality TV Show

America's Got Talent

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

Favorite Soundtrack

Suicide Squad

Favorite Kids TV Show

Henry Danger

Favorite Viral Music Artist

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star

Little Mix

Favorite Family TV Show

Fuller House

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Song

Work From Home - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla Sign

