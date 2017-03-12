Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony appear at Kids' Choice Awards

Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates were part of their first awards show since the Cuban-American quit the group in December (16).
Cabello performed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday (11Mar17) with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while her former bandmates, now a four-piece, picked up the night's final two trophies for Favorite Music Group and Favorite Song.
Kevin Hart was a triple winner and Ellen DeGeneres picked up two awards, while her film Finding Dory was named Favorite Animated Movie at the ceremony in Los Angeles, which was hosted by wrestler and TV personality John Cena.
Cena was one of the stars covered in slime at the awards show; Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, and Hart were also covered in the event's traditional green goo.
Ghostbusters was also a big winner, picking up Favorite Movie, while stars Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy were named Favorite Movie Actor and actress.
Offstage, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were the talk of the event - the exes reunited to take their twins Moroccan and Monroe to the awards.
The full list of winners is:
Favorite Movie
Ghostbusters
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth
Favorite Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Animated Movie
Finding Dory
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres - Finding Dory
#Squad Award
Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya - K.C. Undercover
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman - Henry Danger
Favorite Frenemies
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman - Zootopia
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
Calvin Harris
Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Villain
Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets
Most Wanted Pet
Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets
BFFs Award
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson - Central Intelligence
Favorite Reality TV Show
America's Got Talent
Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez
Favorite Soundtrack
Suicide Squad
Favorite Kids TV Show
Henry Danger
Favorite Viral Music Artist
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
Little Mix
Favorite Family TV Show
Fuller House
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Song
Work From Home - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla Sign
