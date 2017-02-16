Camila Cabello: 'I haven't heard from Fifth Harmony since I quit'

Share

The star never felt fully satisfied creatively as a part of the girl band.

Singer Camila Cabello is "sad" to have been snubbed by her former Fifth Harmony bandmates since leaving the girl group last year (16).

The pop star shocked fans in December (16) when she walked away from the Work from Home hitmakers, which had formed on The X Factor talent show in 2012.

Camila then fell out with remaining members Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez as they disagreed about how the split occurred, but the 19-year-old has since publicly wished her old pals nothing but success.

However, in a new interview with Billboard magazine, Camila admits she has been hurt by the silence she's received from the other girls despite her efforts to reach out and smooth things over.

"I don't want to get into the details of that (their strained relationship), because it was really intense and it's hard for me to talk about," she admits. "It makes me sad."

She continues, "I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them."

Since quitting the group, Camila has confessed being a part of Fifth Harmony had stifled her own creativity as she wasn't able to fully express herself in their songs.

"I was always super open (that) I couldn't just sing other people's words and be totally happy with that," she continues. "You have to follow and honor that inner voice. I always encouraged the girls to do the same."

The existing Fifth Harmony stars have yet to respond to Camila's remarks about being ignored since her exit.

Their feud started after they released a statement suggesting Camila had informed them she was moving on via "her representatives", prompting the singer to fire back, insisting the other four girls were well aware of her plans to go solo.

"I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she added at the time.

