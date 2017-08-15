Camila Cabello: 'I pick my own style now'

Share

The Crying in the Club singer can't believe she's a Guess girl.

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello is so "comfortable" as a solo artist, she doesn't have to work so hard to look good.

The 20-year-old surprised fans in December (16) when she announced she was leaving the group - but she hasn't looked back since.

In May (17), she released her first solo single, Crying in the Club, and she's currently playing her first dates by herself, supporting Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour.

In a new interview with People magazine, the Cuban-born singer reveals she's loving being able to put herself first, especially when it comes to style.

"Matching a group look can be quite challenging," she shares. "I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have.

"I'm more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good," she continues. "I could wear jeans and a T-shirt with no makeup and feel just as good as when I’ve been in hair and makeup for two hours and wearing a fancy dress."

Her latest onstage favourite outfits are crop tops.

"I (move) my waist a lot (dancing on stage), and it makes the movements more visible," she explains. "I also love cut-out jeans because you feel free, but you’re still wearing pants!"

Camila is also enjoying her side-gig as the new face of the Guess Jeans 2017 Fall Campaign, because she's a longtime fan of the brand's "timelessness".

"I am a casual girl at heart and love the classic feel of Guess," she raves. "It was really meant to be and I can’t believe I’m now a Guess girl!"

