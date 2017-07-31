Camila Cabello is the new face of L'Oreal Paris

Camila Cabello
Posted by Cover Media on July 31, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer is gearing up to release her first solo album.

Camila Cabello has been named the global spokesperson of cosmetics brand L'Oreal Paris

The former Fifth Harmony hitmaker follows in the footsteps of Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning, and Helen Mirren, who also represent the company.

"I love how empowering they are with women and I love their messages of self-worth and confidence," she tells Teen Vogue. "I've been such a big fan of them and I'm happy I get to be a part of it."

Camila has to wear a lot of makeup when she is performing or promoting her projects, but she prefers to keep her beauty routine simple.

"You have to take care of yourself - whether it's a skin care regime, or hair care," she continues.

And she reveals her beauty regiment has toned down from when she was younger.

"I think as you grow, you start discovering more about yourself and getting more comfortable in your skin," she says. "And I think that's made me feel like I don't have to do as much anymore.... I guess I'm just more in tune with who I am and what I like and what I don't - and I have the freedom to do it."

In addition to her partnership with the beauty brand, Camila is also finishing up production on her solo debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. The 20-year-old left the girl group in December (16).

"(My favorite part of creating music) is that I have a tangible representation of what I was feeling at that moment," she adds. "It's kind of like a sonic snapshot of that moment, of that time. And that's really cool because you can look back on it and be like, 'Oh, that's what that felt like,' or remembering when you made it and what inspired you to make it. That's really fun.

© Cover Media

