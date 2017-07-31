Camila Cabello isn't planning major popstar makeover

Share

Singer Camila Cabello isn't a fan of brightly coloured lipstick and prefers nude shades.

Camila Cabello has no plans undergo an extreme makeover as she branches out on her solo music career.

The Cuban-born singer rose to fame as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, but departed the band in late 2016 in order to pursue individual projects.

While some artists undergo serious makeovers when they set out on their own, Camila insists she will be keeping her signature look for the most part.

"I would definitely (like to) cut my hair! I was thinking about cutting it for this tour, but I use it so much for performance - whipping it around - that I'm not sure if I would cut it now," she told Teen Vogue. "But I definitely want to cut it. I'm not sure about coloring it, though, because I like mine how it is. Until I get gray hair, I'll probably still have my black hair!"

As a global spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris, Camila has access to a variety of hair and beauty products. However, the 20-year-old has a couple of favorite formulas which she uses time and time again.

"L'Oreal has this Pro-Matte Foundation, which is really good and stays on. They also have a liquid lipstick - the Pro-Matte Lipstick - which has a nice, natural color. I don't like to use a lot of bright colors on my lips," the star shared.

At present, Camila is gearing up to unveil her debut her first solo studio album, entitled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. And stepping out on her own has made her feel even more confident when it comes to making beauty and style choices.

"I get to make all these decisions for myself, so I can just wear what I want to wear and I don't have to wear a lot of make-up if I don't want to," she added.

