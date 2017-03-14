Camila Cabello: 'My love life is no one else's business'

Share

The singer hopes to fall in love with a sexy Spanish man in the future.

Pop star Camila Cabello is intent on keeping her love life a secret from the public.

The former Fifth Harmony member doesn't feel it's right to speak openly about her romantic affairs, because discussing matters of the heart leaves her feeling vulnerable and exposed.

"I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part," she tells Latina magazine.

Although real-life facts about her love affairs will be hard to come by, the stunning brunette is happy to discuss her ideal mate.

"I want to meet a Spanish boy in Spain and fall in love," she smiles.

Since splitting from her girl group Fifth Harmony last December (16), Camila has been focused on launching a successful solo career, with the star having recently dropped single Hey Ma, a collaboration she worked on with Pitbull and J Balvin for the The Fate of the Furious action movie soundtrack.

Although she loves making music, the 20-year-old is also hoping to find time in the future to pursue other dreams that are dear to her heart.

"Here’s my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people," she shares. "I don’t want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That’s not the kind of life I want to live. I want to make music, but I also want to go on road trips with friends. I want to go backpacking around Europe."

