Camila Cabello stays quiet about Fifth Harmony exit in first solo interview

Camila Cabello feels good being a solo artist after her headline-grabbing departure from Fifth Harmony.

Camila Cabello refused to go into the drama surrounding her exit from Fifth Harmony in her first interview as a solo artist on Tuesday (31Jan17).

The 19-year-old singer hit headlines when she quit the girl group in December (16), leaving Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui to continue as a four-piece.

She has now released her debut solo track, Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly, and is hitting the promo trail for the tune.

As she was interviewed on Britain's BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday (31Jan17), Camila was asked about her untimely exit from the band, but declined to go into details.

When the host mentioned how different things were with Camila there as a solo artist rather than with Fifth Harmony, she answered: "Obviously being here is incredible. It was incredible then, it’s going to be incredible now."

And asked if she felt happy about going solo, Camila replied: "For sure. It’s all love, it’s all music."

She and Machine Gun Kelly then performed their tune, before doing a heartfelt cover of James Arthur's Say You Won't Let Go.

Camila previously revealed during an appearance on Lena Dunham's podcast that a lot of her decision to leave Fifth Harmony was down to the feeling that she was being sexualized in the band.

"There's been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention," she said. "Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down...

"I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

She added, "There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing."

But it became too much for her towards the end of her time with the group, and she offered her young fans a few words of wisdom as she concluded: "I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down."

© Cover Media