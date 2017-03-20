Camila Cabello teases fall album plans

Share

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has called going solo a "necessity" for her.

Camila Cabello is planning to release her first solo album this fall (17).

The Cuban-American singer sensationally quit hugely successful girl group Fifth Harmony weeks before they were due to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Soon after her former bandmates; Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, released a statement saying they were “hurt and confused" by the way the situation was handled.

Since leaving the band Camila hasn’t looked back, collaborating with rapper Pitbull, J Balvin and Cashmere Cat on various tracks, and now she’s in the midst of finalizing a solo album for release later this year (17).

“I hope to release my first few songs before summer and then go from there and hopefully an album in the fall,” she smiled to Fault magazine.

While things may have ended on a sour note between Camila and her Fifth Harmony bandmates who have continued to perform as a four-piece, the 20-year-old explained she has nothing but respect for her girl group roots. However, going solo was a path Camila felt she needed to follow.

“I think the scariest part about it is leaving a successful project to pursue a new dream with a new path full of questions of self-discovery that only you can answer,” she said. “But even when I feel so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of my former group, expressing myself as an artist became a necessity.

“I was always writing, not necessarily for myself, but just because I really wanted to be a songwriter. I think as I was writing I found my own voice as an artist and as a person, and I’m discovering more about it every day.”

