Camila Cabello touts colorful new Skechers campaign

The pop star and her family members have been huge fans of the brand for years.

Singer Camila Cabello has partnered with bosses at shoe brand Skechers for a fresh campaign.

The Crying in the Club hitmaker announced her exciting new modeling gig on Twitter on Wednesday (09Aug17), inviting fans to take a sneak peak at the upcoming ad.

"guys!!!!!!! here's a look at my @@SKECHERSUSA campaign shoot for #SkechersHiLites coming later this fall#CamilaxSkechers @SkecherStreetLA (sic)," she wrote in a tweet attached to a 30-second teaser video.

In the colorful clip, Camila poses in various Skechers sneakers, such as a shiny metallic copper pair and others in black, white and teal, while posing for the cameras.

The former Fifth Harmony star also dishes about why the new campaign means so much to her in the promotional footage.

"I'm so excited to be working with Skechers," she gushes in the video. "I've been such a big fan of the brand, and my sister is really excited about it because she gets all these Skechers shoes, so I'm, like, the best big sister right now."

Although she has earned some cool points with her sibling for starring in the new Skechers ads, Camila admits she decided to work with the company for far more important reasons.

"One of the things that attracted me to Skechers is their philanthropic efforts to children in need and animals in need because that's something that's important to me and close to my heart," she explained.

Cabello follows in the footsteps of fellow pop stars Meghan Trainor and Demi Lovato, who have previously starred in Skechers ad campaigns.

