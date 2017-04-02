Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to fight 'rematch'

Share

Former Friends actor Matthew Perry recently recalled how he once bullied Justin Trudeau during their school days.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has jokingly challenged Matthew Perry to a rematch of a childhood fight.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month (Mar17), Perry recalled how he once bullied Trudeau while they were both attending Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Canada.

The former Friends actor expressed remorse over the incident, but it seems that Trudeau hasn't quite come to terms with the fight, and issued a friendly challenge on April Fool’s Day (01Apr17).

"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch," Trudeau wrote on Twitter, adding a reference to Perry's character on popular '90s sitcom Friends.

While the politician's offer was evidently a joke, Perry has not yet responded to Trudeau's rematch suggestion via social media.

In Perry's earlier interview about Trudeau, he admitted that he and his buddy bullied him because they were jealous of his talents, despite him being the son of the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, Pierre Trudeau.

"My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," he revealed during the appearance, though struggled to recall the exact reason for the beating. "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't so it was pure jealousy. We beat him up. I'm not bragging about this. It was terrible. I was a stupid kid."

And when host Jimmy asked if he has ever spoken to Trudeau about the fight, Perry admitted that he hadn't because he felt "too ashamed" about the incident.

Trudeau assumed office in November, 2015.

