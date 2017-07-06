Cancer charity officials naming new facility in Britney Spears' honor

Share

The singer wanted to do her part to help after losing her aunt to the disease.

Britney Spears is set to have a new cancer care centre named in her honor after helping to raise $1 million to pay for the facility.

The pop superstar has donated a portion of proceeds from her Britney: Piece of Me residency shows in Las Vegas to bosses at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) to fund the new building, which will house a variety of pediatric and adult services.

According to People.com, the Britney Spears Campus will open later this month (Jul17), and the Toxic hitmaker is delighted.

"There are many things I've done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this," reads a statement from Spears.

"The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on."

Britney reveals she was inspired to do her part for young cancer sufferers because it's a cause close to her heart.

"My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones," she continues, "but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that. I'm just glad that I can help in some small way.

"I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation..."

Jeff Gordon, NCCF president and CEO, has also lavished praise on Britney for her "compassion and dedication" to their cause, with the new construction allowing officials to double the size of its current healing arts program, The Caring Place, and extend its operating hours.

He adds: "The impact this will have on all the families we serve will be immeasurable as it will allow us to take care of even more community members in need of our many services."

Britney is currently on a break from her Sin City shows, using her hiatus to perform in other parts of the world, but she will return to the Vegas stage on 9 August (17).

