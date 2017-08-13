Cara Delevingne celebrates 25th birthday with A-list friends

Share

Cara Delevingne and her closest pals pose for a series of pictures to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Cara Delevingne has celebrated her 25th birthday by soaking up the sun on a yacht in Mexico with an entourage of her A-list friends.

The British model turned actress, who is enjoying a luxurious getaway in Mexico with her sister Poppy, and pals including models Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger, actor Jaime Winstone, and eight other friends, has been seen enjoying her 25th birthday on Saturday (12Aug17).

The birthday party has been posting holiday snaps across social media and to mark the official day of her birth, Cara posed with 12 of her closest friends in a glamorous snap on the beach.

The women, who are dressed in a range of bikinis or swimsuits, can be seen lined up with their hands on hips, left legs pointing forwards in a modelesque pose.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star also posted a picture on Instagram where she was surrounded by her friends on a yacht. The snap saw the women in various model poses, again in beachwear. Although this time, a few of her friends have dared to go topless.

"I am so lucky to have such incredible friends, thank you for inspiring and supporting me ladies #Sexico," she wrote alongside the shot.

Later on she also shared a Boomerang clip posing in green jumper.

"What else do you need? Sun, fun, good vibes, friends and Haivanas," she wrote contentedly.

Last month it was revealed that Cara had knocked Kate Moss of the top slot as Britain's highest paid supermodel.

Kate reportedly earned over $10 million (£8 million) in 2007 - but this has slipped to £5 million last year.

Meanwhile, Cara made $10 million (£8 million) in 2016 due to high profile campaigns with Chanel, Rimmel and Puma.

