Cara Delevingne enjoying birthday fun in the sun with model pals

The girls have been posting photos from their Mexican vacation ahead of the model and actress' 25th birthday on Saturday.

Top model and actress Cara Delevingne started her 25th birthday celebrations early this week (beg07Aug17) by whisking a group of close pals off to Mexico for a sunny vacation.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star doesn't actually hit the quarter of a century milestone until Saturday (12Aug17), but she decided to get a head start on the fun - and she has been sharing shots from her all-girls holiday on social media.

On Thursday, she began posting snaps from the Chichen Itza Mayan ruins on the Yucatan Peninsula as she and her supermodel gal pals hugged each other and smiled for the camera.

Joining Cara on the trip are her sister Poppy and fellow models Alice Dellal, Lady Clara Paget, Suki Waterhouse, and Georgia May Jagger, the daughter of fun-loving rock star Sir Mick.

Cara returned to Instagram on Friday (11Aug17) to post photos from a boating trip, in which she appeared to be topless.

"I am so lucky to have such incredible friends," she wrote as a caption. "Thank you for inspiring and supporting me, ladies #Sexico..."

Other Mexican party guests like Lady Mary Charteris, model Adwoa Aboah and Talulah Bernard have also been posting photos from the supermodel getaway on social media throughout the week.

It appears the fun in the sun began after the Valerian premiere in Mexico City last week (02Aug17).

Unfortunately, the film hasn't been a birthday boost for Suicide Squad star Cara and her director Luc Besson - blasted by critics, the film flopped upon its release last month (Jul17).

