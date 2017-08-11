Cara Delevingne felt 'completely alone' as a teenager

Share

Cara Delevingne is hoping her debut novel Mirror Mirror will further her aim of becoming a "voice for teens".

Cara Delevingne has opened up about how isolated and "ashamed of her emotions" she felt during her teenage years.

The 24-year-old model might be one of the world's hottest models and an up and coming actress, but her fame didn't make navigating puberty any easier. In an interview with Elle magazine, Cara was asked to recall the most difficult era of her life, to which she replied: "Probably (as) a teenager, especially with school and not giving yourself a break…That was the biggest lesson I had to learn: to communicate my emotions properly.

"I’m still learning how to do that. It felt like I was completely alone and I couldn’t express myself because I felt ashamed of my emotions.

Now Cara is hoping that by speaking out, she can help other young people in a similar situation.

"I want to make sure that kids realize that emotions and vulnerability are important and should be spoken about," she added.

Cara has made a name for herself as something of a role model since she first appeared on the scene. And with roles in movies such as the recently released Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Cara's profile is only going to rise - which, the star is well aware, comes added responsibilities.

"When you’re a teenager you’re all looking for someone to idolize," she explained. "Seeing the effect people like me have on teenagers now has made me conscious of kids having strong, positive role models who are trying to do good outside of themselves."

As well as modeling and acting, multi-talented Cara is gearing up to release her debut novel Mirror Mirror. The tome is aimed at teenagers, and Cara is hopeful the publication will further her aim of being "a voice for teens".

"I’ve always had this wonderful connection with teenagers," she said. "Just having girls message me being like, "I’m really dealing with the pressure of my thoughts, my friends, eating disorders.

"That kind of thing, where I was like, I have an opportunity to really be there for them and help… be a voice for teens and be honest as to how I suffered as a teenager."

