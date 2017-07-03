Cara Delevingne hates crying in public over anxieties

Share

Cara Delevingne struggled to cry in a scene for her new movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Cara Delevingne often bottles up her emotions and anxieties as she doesn't like crying in public.

The British beauty, 24, has been in the public eye since rising to fame as a teenage model to become one of the fashion industry's biggest stars.

Despite regularly sharing happier moments with friends with fans on social media, she says she prefers to keep her darker thoughts to herself and never likes to break down in front of other people.

"I find it hard to cry in front of even one person," she tells British GQ magazine. "If I cry, I want to cry alone."

Cara admits that her outgoing image means fans may not get the impression she has inner anxieties, but those close to her can always tell how she's feeling by looking at her skin.

"I am a very outwardly free person, even though sometimes I don't feel that way inside... Inside, I have so many fears," she adds. "I work in an industry where I care what other people think and I'm nervous all the time. If I don't admit that it's going on, it comes out in my skin... You pretend it doesn't exist, that's when it comes out, whether it's heartbreak or something at work."

After winning fame as a model Cara has successfully moved into acting, and stars in Luc Besson's new science-fiction epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

For a scene in the new movie, which also stars Rihanna and Dane DeHaan, Cara had to burst into tears - and she explained filming the segment taught her how to let out her emotions.

"For me, to cry meant I had to, in my head, beat myself up and make myself feel really s**t, but what I learnt that day was I actually had to be strong to be vulnerable," she says.

The film, based on French science-fiction comic books Valerian and Laureline, is in cinemas from 21 July (17).

