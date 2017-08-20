Cara Delevingne open to experimenting with red carpet looks

Share

Cara Delevingne’s stylists have shared the secrets behind her spotlight looks.

Cara Delevingne never says "no" to trying on a new outfit for the red carpet.

The 25-year-old star is leaving her modelling days behind by paving a path for herself in the movie industry, with roles in Paper Towns and new release Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets under her belt.

Her longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn work with her on all showbiz event outfits, including the press tour for her latest project, and they have sung the praises of their open-minded client.

“It just feels like we’re hanging out with our friend, and having a party except we’re trying on clothes,” Mariel told Vogue.com. “She doesn’t ever say no. If she doesn’t like something she’ll let us know, but she trusts us enough to experiment. We try to fit as much as possible, so we can see how everything looks on because sometimes there are things that she wouldn’t ordinarily think that she likes. But then when puts it on she’s like, ‘Oh my God I love this.’”

Summing up Cara’s style, Mariel used the word “bada*s” and noted she and Rob love to switch things up for each film premiere.

It was also important for the duo to bear in mind Cara's switch from modelling to acting when picking her ensembles too, as Mariel explained they try to inject the theme of Cara’s movies into her looks, such as the futuristic silver Iris van Herpen couture dress to promote sci-fi Valerian in Los Angeles.

“She’s out there promoting herself as an actress instead of a model,” Mariel explained. “When we first started working with her, we were excited, because she’s a supermodel, but we quickly learned we needed to make sure that we were representing her actress side and not just dressing her in all these super avant-garde fashion looks.”

She and Rob also love how they can be bolder with Cara's clothes since she shaved her head for upcoming feature Life in a Year, describing the ‘do as “edgy”.

© Cover Media