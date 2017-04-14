Cara Delevingne shaves her head

Share

The beauty had dyed her hair weeks before to have a little fun with her look before going bald.

British model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is embracing her upcoming role as a cancer patient by shaving off her hair.

The Suicide Squad star will play Jaden Smith's ailing onscreen girlfriend in new romantic drama, Life in a Year, about a teenage couple which strives to make the most of its last 12 months together.

Will Smith, who is producing the young adult film, helped his son Jaden cut off his dreadlocks for the role and documented the style update on social media earlier this week (11Apr17), and now Cara has also undergone a dramatic change in preparation for her part.

Late on Thursday night (13Apr17), the 24-year-old shared an Instagram photo of a clump of her blonde hair, tinged with pastel pink and purple dye, laying on the floor.

"Oh no!" she wrote over the image.

She has yet to share a picture of her finished look, but she previously told People.com she would soon be going bald for her next movie role.

After debuting a white blonde bob at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas in late March (17), she said, "I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different, so I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up."

Life in a Year will also feature Empire star Terrence Howard as Jaden's no-nonsense movie father and Nia Long as his mother. Rapper/actor RZA has also signed on to play the teen's mentor.

Mitja Okorn is directing the project, which is expected to hit theaters in 2018.

