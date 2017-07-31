Cara Delevingne snaps up Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto's home - report

Share

Cara Delevingne is said to be planning to share the Hollywood Hills home with her model-turned-actress sister Poppy.

Cara Delevingne is reportedly putting down roots in Hollywood by buying a home from her actor pal Jared Leto.

The pair starred together in movie Suicide Squad, and now former model Cara, who plays Laureline in sci-fi movie Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, has reportedly snapped up the musician/actor's four-bedroom home for $1.9 million (£1.5 million).

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the 24-year-old has pooled her finances with her model sister Poppy Delevingne, who is also trying to make it in Tinseltown, to buy a luxury pad where they can stay when they're in town.

“Cara and Poppy are both spending more and more time in LA, and decided the time was right to have a base out there," a source told the publication. “Being so close, the idea of sharing a house seemed a natural step and they’re really excited to get hold of the keys and bring their own vibe to the place.”

The sisters will share Jared's former home in the Hollywood Hills which boasts four bedrooms, two kitchens, a pool and a recording studio, which was no doubt a selling point for Cara, who has been showing off her talents on the Valerian soundtrack. Cara sings I Feel Everything, the song played on the movie's end credits.

Poppy, who is married to James Cook, recently appeared in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword movie, and will next be seen in sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Cara has film projects with Cuba Gooding Jr., and Alexander Skarsgard in the pipeline.

Meanwhile Jared, who is currently working on the highly anticipated Blade Runner reboot alongside heartthrob Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, has moved on to a unique new home - a former $5 million (£3.81 million) military compound in Hollywood's Laurel Canyon.

© Cover Media