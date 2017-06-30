Cara Delevingne stuck to sobriety for Life in a Year

Share

The beauty was left in awe of Rihanna after working with the singer on the film Valerian.

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne gave up alcohol as she prepared to play a cancer sufferer in new romantic drama Life in a Year.

The Suicide Squad beauty wanted to fully focus on her role as Isabelle, a loved-up teenager diagnosed with terminal cancer, in the forthcoming young adult movie, so she made an extra effort to live a clean and sober life before and during production.

Her lifestyle change had a big impact on her overall health, which Cara also attributes to spending more time indulging in her passion for making films.

"I always say, modeling is something I do, whereas acting feels more like what (I am)," she tells Glamour magazine about the differences between her two career paths. "I have felt better than I felt in years, and that's purely from doing what I love.

"Especially because, while I've been doing this film (Life in a Year), I've been sober. Being completely clean and clearheaded has been so helpful with getting into character."

Cara, who shaved her head for the film, is also gearing up for the release of her new sci-fi action film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and she admits training for that project really helped to whip her into tip-top shape.

"I've never been so strong," she smiles. "You want to feel like you could actually kick a massive alien down! I meditated, I practiced yoga, I ate well, I slept a lot. You can't embrace anything wholeheartedly without a clear head."

The Luc Besson movie, about two outer space operatives who must save their city from a dark force, co-stars Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, and Diamonds hitmaker Rihanna. Cara reveals the two leading ladies formed a close friendship on set.

"I've seen her work in the studio, in concert, in meetings," she shares of her pop pal, "but to see her act was incredible."

Cara recalls one particularly funny moment during filming, when director Besson tried to pull at Rihanna's heartstrings.

"There was a moment where he (Besson) was trying to make her cry, to be emotional," she remembers. "He was like, 'Imagine that you get told that your song hasn't gone to number one and your performance is really bad'. I knew she wasn't going to give a s**t - that's not the way to get into her emotion. And she literally said, 'You're kidding me? I couldn't care less!'"

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits theaters in late July (17), while Life in a Year is scheduled for a 2018 release.

© Cover Media