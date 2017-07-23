Cara Delevingne suffered 'identity crisis' after making new film

Share

Actress Cara Delevingne travels to Thailand once a year to attend a yoga retreat.

Cara Delevingne underwent an "identity crisis" when shooting wrapped on her latest film.

The British star started out her career as a fashion model, and has gone on to land parts in movies such as 2015's Paper Towns and 2016 superhero flick Suicide Squad.

As she gears up to release her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Cara has spoken about how she lost her way for a period once the filming came to an end.

"It’s like the end of a relationship," she told Britain's GQ magazine. "And also, I'd be given a part where I play this stable, together person. Then you’re not that person anymore and you're like, 'Who am I?' I'm suddenly hit with this identity crisis… When I finish films, I have to spend months picking myself up," the star said.

In Luc Besson's Valerian, Cara takes on the central role of Laureline, while Dane DeHaan portrays the titular character. Principal photography on the sci-fi flick began in early 2016, and the 24-year-old admits that she struggled to get back into a normal routine afterwards.

"Yeah, I did yoga every morning. But when I stopped the film I stopped doing yoga. I have a problem when I finish films. For sixth months you create this family, you get so close, it’s like a home, and then suddenly it's over and my abandonment issues go through the roof,” she explained.

However, the blonde star pushed herself to get back into regular yoga sessions. And she now credits her decision to adopt the ancient practice as a key way she manages her busy schedule.

"I think I would have turned into a sociopath if I hadn't started yoga," she smiled. "I felt blind before. Now, every year I go away to Thailand to a yoga retreat for a week."

