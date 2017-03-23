Carey Mulligan cried over stress of film promotion

Share

Carey Mulligan sent Amy Adams a letter to praise her for her performances in Arrival and Nocturnal Animals.

Carey Mulligan used to get so stressed promoting her movies that she would end up in tears.

The 31-year-old British actress is extremely private and lives a quiet life with her husband Marcus Mumford and their daughter Evelyn. And although she's still not a fan of the limelight, she admits it was earlier in her career that she really struggled with the film promotion side of her job - so much so that she would end up in "tears" because red carpet events left her feeling so stressed.

"I would do red carpets and be a wreck by the end; I found it awful and weird, standing there in my outfits with my body being judged and my appearance and makeup," she told her Mudbound co-star Garrett Hedlund in an interview for So It Goes magazine. "It’s a f**king weird, bizarre thing to have 200 people screaming at you taking a photo."

Now she has matured and has been able to "put it into perspective", so the events affect her less.

Carey walked the red carpet at the 2015 Tony Awards while pregnant with Evelyn, although she didn't confirm the pregnancy at the time, and then had to promote her movie Suffragette weeks after giving birth in September, 2015.

She kept a low profile throughout 2016, except to raise awareness for various charities, and she returned to the red carpet in January (17) when Mudbound debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. She has also finished filming Paul Dano's directorial debut Wildlife alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Carey has been keeping on top of her film watching though and was so impressed with Amy Adams and her recent movies that she felt compelled to send her a letter.

"I wrote her a letter to say how amazing she was in Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. I just couldn’t not," she explained. "I’ve always loved her but when I saw Arrival, I just thought how unbelievably, mind-blowingly good she was."

