Carnie Wilson to undergo reconstructive surgery on her breasts

Share

The singer insists she would not have had breast augmentation surgery if faced with the decision today.

Singer Carnie Wilson will undergo reconstructive surgery to correct her ruptured breast implants.

The Wilson Phillips star underwent a breast lift and augmentation during her gastric bypass surgery in 1999, and now her doctors have advised her to go back under the knife after she started experiencing issues with the implants.

"Sixteen years ago I lost a bunch of weight and I had a breast lift and an augmentation and the implants have ruptured now," she told chat show The Talk on Tuesday (14Mar17). "So I have to go have them taken out and face this reconstruction which is really scary. So I wasn't sure if I was going to share it, but I am sharing it..."

The 48-year-old insists she wouldn't have the surgery now, because her priorities have changed.

"It's funny because today I wouldn't have put them (implants) in," she said. "I'm different now. I have different priorities and if you want to have implants go ahead, but this is scary and I'm going to face this and I'm going to get over it. And my mom (singer Marilyn Rovell) said to me, 'Carnie this is going to be a little hurdle, a little bump and it'll all be in the past soon'."

Carnie has struggled with her weight for most of her life and she previously insisted health concerns prompted her to sign up for gastric bypass surgery.

"It was the right decision for me and I'm doing really well so far," the Hold On singer told People magazine in 2012. "It's all about taking good care of myself."

© Cover Media