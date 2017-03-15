Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' public memorial to be live streamed

Share

The public memorial will be held on 25 March (17) at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California.

The public memorial celebrating the lives of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be streamed live on their website.

The Star Wars actress passed away aged 60 on 27 December (16) days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Just one day later, on 28 December (16), Carrie's mother, 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star Debbie, died after suffering a stroke.

The iconic actresses were laid to rest in a joint private service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California on 6 January (17), with Carrie's ashes buried next to her mother's coffin in an urn shaped like the anti-depressant pill Prozac.

Shortly afterwards, Carrie's brother and Debbie's son Todd announced a public memorial would take place on 25 March (17) in a 1,200 seat theatre at the same cemetery.

According to TMZ.com, the event will be live streamed on the late pair's website so fans around the world can watch the service, during which a new song by James Blunt, a close friend of Carrie's, will debut with a photo montage. The British singer won't be singing live, but the memorial will feature performances from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and students from Debbie's dance school.

Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd will reportedly be present but is too emotional to make a speech, the star's dog Gary will make an appearance and costumes and memorabilia from Debbie's extensive archive will be on display.

"We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them... you," a statement on Todd's website read in January (17). "The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.

"There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service."

