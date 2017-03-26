Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds public memorial held in Los Angeles

Share

Carrie Fisher's dog Gary and parrot Archie were in attendance.

Carrie Fisher and her acting legend mother Debbie Reynolds were remembered with laughs, tears, pets and celebrities on Saturday (25Mar17) at a public memorial in Los Angeles hosted by Todd Fisher.

Three months after the tragic mother-daughter duo died within 24 hours of each other on December 27 and December 28 (16), respectively, they were memorialized at Forest Lawn Cemetery where Debbie was buried with an urn containing Carrie's ashes on 6 January (17).

Event highlights included Carrie's birth certificate transforming into Princess Leia’s, then again into a series of home movies and clips of her film and TV appearances. The footage was accompanied by composer John Williams' Star Wars theme for Princess Leia.

One of the most moving moments of the service was beloved Star Wars robot R2-D2 moving across the stage as if lost, while emitting its trademark beeping sound.

There was a photo montage of Carrie’s life too, with British singer James Blunt’s massive 2005 hit You’re Beautiful playing during it. James was a close friend of Carrie’s and Fisher was godmother to his son.

After the montage was completed, with barely a dry eye in the house, Todd revealed that James and Carrie were "deeply connected" and that James had written the track at Carrie’s house. "On the piano in her bathroom, like we all have," he laughed.

Comedian Dan Aykroyd, who was engaged to Carrie before the couple split in 1980, had the crowd laughing too, when he shared a story about performing the Heimlich maneuver (to relieve choking) when she choked on a Brussels sprout.

Then the mood turned sombre again when acclaimed male choir, The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, performed Cyndi Lauper's 1986 hit True Colors.

The Movie Channel host Ben Mankiewicz highlighted Carrie's finetuned "buls**t detector" and local teenage dancers performed a routine to Singin' In The Rain, the iconic hit song from the 1952 musical of the same name which made Debbie famous, aged only 19.

"I think Debbie would have liked that," Todd noted.

He also introduced Carrie’s beloved pets including French bulldog Gary, who traveled the world with his famous mom, and is now being looked after by Carrie's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd. Billie did not attend the service, though she had initially planned to. Carrie's parrot Archie, a gift from music business legend David Geffen was also in attendance.

