Carrie Fisher hospitalized after mid-air heart attack

Posted by Cover Media on December 23, 2016 at 3:30 pm
The actress suffers from bipolar disorder.

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on a plane.

The veteran actress was onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23Dec16) when she went into cardiac arrest around 15 minutes before landing.

According to TMZ.com, a crewmember appealed for any medical personnel on board the flight to come forward, prompting an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT) to offer his help. He headed into the first class cabin, where Fisher had been seated, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Paramedics were waiting to treat Fisher at Los Angeles International Airport and after the plane landed, she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

An emergency services insider tells the Los Angeles Times the actress was "in a lot of distress on the flight", although it's not clear why.

A representative for the star, the daughter of famous Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, had yet to comment on the reports as WENN went to press.

The 60-year-old actress, famed for her role as Princess Leia, has been traveling across the globe promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.

She was previously hospitalized for issues relating to her bipolar disorder in 2013 after she began slurring her words during a performance on the Holland America Eurodam cruise ship in the Caribbean.

She later blamed the incident on an embarrassing medication mix-up.

"My medication had a little problem with itself," she told Extra. "I happened to be on stage with one of my dogs. It was a very eccentric moment, but you have problems with medication and you can have... It's a balance issue. I went out of balance in public."

