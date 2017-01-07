Carrie Fisher's ashes buried next to mom in actress' favorite Prozac pill case.

Share

Billie Lourd's Scream Queens castmates were at the funeral ceremony as the young actress said goodbye to her mom.

Carrie Fisher's ashes were buried next to her mother in a Prozac pill-shaped urn.

Family members and close friends said farewell to the mother and daughter, who died a day apart last week (ends30Dec16), on Friday (06Jan17) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, and the Star Wars icon's brother has explained the odd vessel that was picked to hold the actress' remains, which were buried in her mother's coffin.

"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago," Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she'd want to be. We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that."

And as for the family's decision to bury Carrie's ashes with her mother's body, he added, "They're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that."

Todd was joined at the graveside by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner for the private family funeral. The young actress' Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, and Abigail Breslin were also in attendance, according to reports.

The funeral took place a day after stars like Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow paid their respects to Billie's late mum at Reynolds' Beverly Hills home. Lourd, Streep, Tracey Ullman, and comedian Stephen Fry were among those who delivered eulogies at the somber affair.

Streep, who starred in the 1990 film adaptation of Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From the Edge, sang Fisher's favorite song, Happy Days Are Here Again.

Reynolds, 84, passed away after suffering a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral last week (28Dec16). Fisher died the day before, aged 60.

