Carrie Fisher's brother not surprised by drug links to sister's death

The late star's sister Joely insists the Star Wars icon was a hero for the mentally ill.

Carrie Fisher's brother fears his sister would have died years ago if it wasn't for the drugs she was taking.

Todd Fisher wasn't at all shocked when newly-released autopsy results suggested the actress' cause of death was sleep apnea and "undetermined factors', including drug use.

In the full autopsy, which was released by Los Angeles County Coroner officials on Monday (19Jun17), it was noted that cocaine was among the drugs found in the actress' system when she died in December (16) at age 60.

But investigators could not determine what impact the drugs in her system may have had on her death.

Now, speaking to news show Entertainment Tonight, Todd insists no one should be surprised by the coroner's findings.

"I would tell you, from my perspective, that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," he said. "If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.

"Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs."

Carrie died after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles just before Christmas. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day after the Star Wars icon.

Todd's half-sister, Joely Fisher, has also spoken out about the autopsy results, telling The Insider, "She (Carrie) spent a lifetime well documenting her dance with demons. It's a shame we can't hear her own words regaling us with this final kick line.

"Do not let this change the way you feel about my brilliant sister. She was a lot of things to a lot of people, but never a liar. She lived hard, let her rest. She is a hero for all those suffering from mental illness and drug addiction and once again she is controlling the narrative brilliantly."

