Carrie Fisher's daughter to inherit mother's $18 million estate

Share

Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd is set to be the main beneficiary of her mother's belongings.

Billie Lourd will inherit her late mother Carrie Fisher's $18 million (£14 million) Beverly Hills home, personal belongings and money.

Court documents filed by Carrie's lawyers reveal the Star Wars actress, who died in December (16) at the age of 60, has left all of her worldly belongings to her only child from her relationship with Hollywood executive Bryan Lourd.

Carrie who died of sleep apnea after suffering a heart attack, has left an estimated $18 million (£14 million) estate, which is currently up for auction, and in documents obtained by People magazine, the 24-year-old actress has been named as the main beneficiary.

Billie will also inherit several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy.

The young actress will also become the owner of her mother's personal and household items including jewellery, artwork and collectables.

Billie will reportedly also have full rights over any posthumous royalties from her late mother's books, trademarks and copyrights, as well as the use of her mother's public image or likeness.

Personal items of Carrie's will go under the hammer in September (17) in an auction which is being organised by Profiles in History in Hollywood. The auction house is selling memorabilia of both the Princess Leia actress and her late mother Debbie Reynolds, who died the day after her daughter. Items in the auction include a life-sized Princess Leia Statue in its original phone booth, her personalised director's chair from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and her personal writing desk.

It is reported that some of the proceeds of the sale will go to Debbie Reynolds' charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Billie.

According to the paperwork, not all of Carrie's assets had been transferred to her living trust at the time of her death. However, her lawyers are arguing that the actress had clearly intended those assets to be incorporated into the trust, of which Billie is the beneficiary.

© Cover Media