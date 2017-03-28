Carrie Fisher's dog Gary moves in with her assistant - report

Share

Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd was expected to take ownership of Gary, as he is best friends with her bulldog Tina.

Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary has found a new home with her assistant.

The Star Wars actress passed away aged 60 on 27 December (16) days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Just one day later, on 28 December (16), Carrie's mother, 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, died after suffering a stroke.

Carrie's beloved French bulldog Gary had become something of a celebrity after he accompanied the movie icon on red carpets around the world, he even had his own Instagram account, @GaryFisher, and was expected to live with her daughter Billie Lourd after she died.

However, according to editors at TMZ, Carrie's assistant, Corby McCoin took charge of Gary following the actress' death and is now reportedly his full-time guardian.

Scream Queens actress Billie's bulldog, Tina, is best friends with Gary, and in February (17) the 24-year-old actress posted a video of herself and the two together on Instagram wishing Gary a happy 5th – and 35th (his age in dog years) – birthday to her “brother from another mother”.

However, the news outlet reports it was decided that it made sense for Gary to live with the person with whom he felt a connection, and not the dog.

Billie has made no comment on the situation, and she was noticeably absent from the memorial service for her mum and Grandma which took place last week (25Mar17). Gary and Carrie's parrot Archie, a gift from music business legend David Geffen, were both there.

