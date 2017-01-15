Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated for Star Wars films

Share

Rumours had surrounded the future of her character Princess/General Leia Organa in the sci-fi saga following her death.

Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated for future Star Wars films.

The 60-year-old suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles on 23 December (16), and died in hospital on 27 December. Carrie's mother, movie icon Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her daughter following a stroke.

After Carrie's tragic passing, rumors began to circulate her character in the Star Wars movies, Princess Leia/General Leia Organa, would be digitally recreated in future films in the sci-fi saga.

The claims led to Lucasfilm issuing an unexpected statement on Friday (13Jan17), dismissing allegations the late actress would be appearing in any more Star Wars projects.

"We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," read the statement on Starwars.com.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

CGI was used to bring Carrie's Princess Leia to life in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released in December (16). And prior to her death, Carrie had finished shooting her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII, with the film set for release this December (17).

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Trevorrow, who is directing 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX, were reportedly due to meet this week (ends15Jan17) in Los Angeles to discuss the future of the franchise following Carrie's death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

