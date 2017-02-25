Carrie Underwood: ‘I’ve put make-up on my husband before’

Share

Carrie Underwood once wore a wig to go undercover while she was Christmas shopping.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher has asked her to put make-up on him before.

The country star married ice hockey player Mike in 2010, and they have son Isaiah together.

While Carrie is known for her glamorous looks, she jokes Mike also isn’t adverse to some help in the cosmetics department.

“Oh he’s not going to like this one. I have actually put make-up on my husband. He’s going to kill me!" she laughed to InStyle while playing a beauty edition of Never Have I Ever. "He plays hockey, so sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that. And if we have a red carpet, I'll be like, 'Can I take care of that?’ So I’ve actually put make-up on him.”

The 33-year-old star also confessed to cutting her own hair “semi-regularly” but says she can get carried away with the scissors while trying to even out each side, meaning it turns into “this never-ending cycle of badness”.

She also admitted she’s covered her blonde tresses on occasion to go undercover.

“I have tried to go incognito in a wig before, it was right before Christmas - like the busiest time in the mall (to) buy some Christmas presents,” she recalled.

As for make-up, Carrie says she’s no diva when it comes putting her beauty look together.

“I’m my own glam squad before shows,” she shared. “Make-up on stage is a little bit different to doing a red carpet or something like that. The lights are so harsh you can get away with wearing a lot. And I like that! I’m good at putting a lot of make-up on my face.”

