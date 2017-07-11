Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrate seventh wedding anniversary

Share

The pair both took to Instagram to share their happiness on their anniversary.

Mike Fisher is glad he "took a chance" on Carrie Underwood as the couple celebrate seven years of marriage.

Country babe Carrie wed ice hockey star Mike at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Georgia in July 2010, and to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday (10Jul17), the pair, who share two-year-old son Isaiah, took to Instagram to write gushing messages about each other.

"Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary," Mike captioned a pretty snap of Carrie.

Church Bells singer Carrie also posted a sweet message next to a smiling selfie of her and Mike, proving there's no seven-year itch in her marriage.

"Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here's to so many more years and memories together..." she gushed.

The loving posts put an end to gossip that Carrie and Mike's marriage is in trouble. Their relationship hit headlines earlier this year, with reports suggesting the pair were leading increasingly separate lives because of their busy careers.

Talking to People in September, Carrie explained how they make long distance work.

"You just have to make that your number one priority," she said. "You see each other when you can and you talk to each other as much as you can. You just have to commit and make it work."

She even confessed she'd quit music if Mike ever asked her to.

"I feel like everyone's afraid he's going to make me quit my job and that's not quite what we were saying!" she quickly added. "(Mike) completely supports me in (my career), as I do him."

