Carrie Underwood dazzles in silver at 2017 ACM Awards

Share

Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, Faith Hill and Jessie James Decker pulled out all of the stops at the 2017 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Sunday night (02Apr17).

Carrie Underwood stole the show in silver at the 2017 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The Fighter singer walked the red carpet prior to the 52nd annual ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night (02Apr17), and certainly made a style statement in a nude illusion gown by Labourjoisie.

Carrie's floor length dress featured a fitted bodice and a tulle A-line skirt, and incorporated strategically placed silver crystal embellishments throughout. The country star topped off the ensemble with a pair of simple silver Jimmy Choo platform sandals, Harry Kotlar earrings as well as rings from Djula and Hearts on Fire.

Not one to shy away on the red carpet, Nicole Kidman pulled out all of the stops for one of country music's biggest nights. The Australian actress supported her country music singer husband Keith Urban at the event, and stood out in a white gown with floral and animal-inspired embroidery made by Alexander McQueen. Nicole completed the ensemble with Fred Leighton jewelry and an Omega watch.

Meanwhile, country superstar Faith Hill turned heads in a dark red wrap dress by complemented her chic ensemble, choosing to don a tailored grey suit, hat, and black boots.

Miranda Lambert opted for a cool white look for the star-studded bash, stepping out in a princess-inspired Steven Khalil white gown with gold detailing, Ruthie Davis shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Her boyfriend Anderson East also impressed, choosing a black suit by John Varvatos.

And Jessie James Decker went for a nude dress which was covered in gold crystal detail. The Gold singer topped off the outfit with strappy gold sandals from Jimmy Choo and chose to wear her brunette tresses in a high ponytail.

© Cover Media