Carrie Underwood's home hit by Tennessee tornado

The country star woke to sirens on Wednesday and ran for cover.

Singer Carrie Underwood's home in Tennessee has been damaged by the storms lashing the state.

The Jesus, Take the Wheel star has assured fans she and her family are fine after waking up to tornado warning sirens, but their home felt the force of the twister.

"Woke up to tornado sirens and hail," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (01Mar17). "Our chimney is currently in our driveway... tree limbs everywhere... feels like home."

The singer hails from Oklahoma, where tornado alerts are commonplace.

A storm watch was issued for much of middle Tennessee early on Wednesday.

The storm had passed by lunchtime and locals are now cleaning up the damage. Wind gusts reached close to 70 miles per hour in some areas, which were also lashed by hail and rain.

Much of the state was left without power thanks to fallen power lines and trees.

The drama hit Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher two days after they celebrated their son Isaiah's second birthday.

The singer shared the birthday news with fans on Instagram on Monday (27Feb17), writing: "Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big.

"On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world... my heart... and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"

