Casey Affleck and estranged wife strike divorce settlement - report

Casey Affleck
Posted by Cover Media on August 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The Oscar winner was initially reluctant to pay his ex spousal support.

Actor Casey Affleck has reportedly reached a divorce settlement with his estranged wife, just four days after she filed papers to make their split official.

The Oscar winner quietly separated from Summer Phoenix in November, 2015, but their break-up wasn't confirmed until March, 2016.

Actress, model, and designer Summer moved forward with divorce proceedings on Tuesday (01Aug17), when she applied for joint physical and legal custody of their two sons - Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine.

Now it's been revealed Casey filed nearly identical court documents on the same day, when he asked a judge to block his ex from obtaining the spousal support she had requested.

However, sources tell TMZ.com the Manchester by the Sea star has since had a change of heart about the regular payments, and has struck a mutual agreement with Summer regarding spousal support, seemingly allowing the pair to avoid a drawn-out court battle over finances.

Further details about the settlement have not been made public, and representatives for the former couple have yet to comment on the news.

The 40-year-old star began dating Joaquin Phoenix's little sister, 37, in 2000. They wed in June, 2006 following the birth of their first child.

Casey and Summer's same-day divorce filing appears to be a tactic borrowed from the actor's brother Ben Affleck, who did the same in April (17), when he and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner filed a divorce petition and response at the same time.

Ben and Jen, who share three children together, announced their marriage split in June, 2015 after 10 years as husband and wife.

© Cover Media

