Casey Affleck joins brother Ben and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on night out

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were joined by his brother Casey Affleck for a trip to a comedy club in Los Angeles on Tuesday (01Aug17).

The brother of the Batman actor joined the star and his TV producer girlfriend at the annual Saturday Night Live (SNL) character comedy showcase at iO West comedy club, where the 37-year-old was the guest of honor. It's unclear if the pair have met before, but if so, this was certainly their most public meeting.

But despite Lindsay's famous entourage, the comedians at the event were keen to impress the SNL producer, who last year attended with Mad Men star Jon Hamm.

"She was (there) more in a work role, being a talent scout for SNL, rather than having a romantic date night," a source told Us Weekly.

"Casey and Lindsay said hello to each other and then Casey and Ben chatted for a while," the source added, noting the Manchester By The Sea star arrived at the venue around 10 minutes after his brother and girlfriend.

The trio were reportedly in good spirits and enjoying the performances, but Ben and Lindsay kept their displays of affection to a minimum.

"Ben and Lindsay were very kind to all the staff there, talking with the host, manager and those sitting around them," the eyewitness tells Us. "The comedians were definitely excited when they heard Ben was there, but Lindsay was the one they were trying to impress. Ben, Lindsay and Casey were laughing throughout a lot of the performances."

After enjoying the 90-minute laugh-in, the trio left via the back entrance. Ben and Lindsay were later spotted enjoying dinner at Mario Batali's Pizzeria Mozza restaurant.

The father-of-three, who is in the midst of a divorce from wife Jennifer Garner, revealed his new relationship last month. He and the SNL producer have been spending plenty of time together, including most recently a weekend getaway to Maine.

"They have stuff planned for the summer. He's enjoying spending time with her," a source close to the Justice League actor told the news outlet .

