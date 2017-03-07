Casey Affleck voices animatronic bear for animal rights organization

Share

The actor appeared in a video for PETA last month (Feb17).

Oscar winner Casey Affleck is voicing a robotic bear for a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaign.

Bosses at the animal rights organization traveled to the U.S. Agriculture Department in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (07Mar17) with the seven-foot-tall animatronic bear in a bid to draw attention to the mistreatment of animals.

The campaign is part of PETA's efforts to urge officials to protect animals performing in circuses and road-side zoos.

"Bears belong with their families in nature, not on display in sad, filthy concrete pits," Affleck says. "PETA's remarkable animatronic bear will do wonders this summer to show kids and their parents why everyone should stay away from these cruel tourist traps."

This isn't the first time Casey, who took home the Best Actor accolade at the Academy Awards last month (Feb17), has worked with bosses at the organization - he teamed up with officials before the prizegiving for a video calling on families to avoid circuses that use live animals.

"I choose to work in the entertainment industry, but animals in circuses and other traveling shows are never given a choice," he said.

"This industry tears (animal) families apart and subjects individuals to a life of torment and deprivation," he added. "Trainers drag the big cats around by heavy chains or ropes around their necks and hit them with sticks, poles, and whips. They beat them mercilessly and bully them into jumping through hoops."

Affleck joins a growing list of celebrities, including Olivia Munn, Jason Biggs, Edie Falco, and Anjelica Huston, who have teamed up with PETA to speak out against circuses that use and abuse animals.

